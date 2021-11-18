Fast News

Enhancing Palestinian-Israeli relations and restarting the peace process are priorities for peaceful co-existence, Turkey's president said.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been a staunch supporter of the Palestinian people. (Reuters)

Presidents of Turkey and Israeli have discussed bilateral relations and regional issues in a phone call.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed to his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog on Thursday that ties between Ankara and Tel Aviv have significance on the "security and stability of the Middle East," according to a statement from the presidency.

"Differences of opinion can be minimised if acted upon with mutual understanding in both bilateral and regional issues," Erdogan added.

Emphasizing the importance of restoring "peace, tolerance, and culture of coexistence in the region," Erdogan said enhancing Palestinian-Israeli relations and resumption of the peace process are priorities.

He also noted that maintaining talks and dialogue between Turkey and Israel would be "mutually beneficial."

Remaining in contact

According to a statement by the Israeli Presidency, the phone call between Erdogan and Herzog was conducted in a positive spirit.

Herzog said he welcomes a comprehensive dialogue with Turkey on bilateral and regional issues related to peace, the statement said.

The two leaders agreed to remain in contact, it added.

Source: AA