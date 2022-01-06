Fast News

TOGG unveils new "Transition Concept Smart Device", an electric fastback that focuses on user and data, at world's largest Consumer Electronics Fair in the western US city.

Turkiye's global technology brand TOGG has announced its arrival at the international stage as it unveiled its indigenous all-electric car at the world's largest Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in the western US city of Las Vegas.

TOGG presented the new "Transition Concept Smart Device" – an electric fastback – at CES 2022 on Wednesday that the company officials said can be integrated with smart cities around the world.

TOGG is positioned at a geographical crossroad where East and West, mind and emotions are met, company CEO Gurcan Karakas said.

"We create mobility solutions that focus on user and data in the new world where the automobile industry is rapidly turning into a mobile ecosystem," Karakas added.

TOGG aims to differentiate itself from other global competitors by creating the "Use Case Mobility" concept which includes "Data-Based Business Models", "New Mobility Services", "Smart Life", and "Smart Charging".

'User-oriented' products

Karakas said the phone industry has changed towards user expectations and today it is the automobile industry.

"In the near future, more agile, creative, collaborative, user-oriented organisations, not the big ones, will be successful," he added.

Turkiye's first domestically made car's "smart" concept can be integrated with smart cities around the world that presents the vehicle more than a car.

The company aims to produce one million vehicles in five different segments by 2030.

Its first car in the C-segment, the SUV, will be launched in the first quarter of 2023 following the completion of homologation tests.

It will be the first all-electric SUV produced in continental Europe by a non-traditional manufacturer.

In December, Turkiye unveiled prototypes of an SUV and a sedan, both fully electric and C-segment models.

Tech show under pandemic

The CES opened its doors in Las Vegas despite surging Covid-19 cases in the United States, as one of the world's largest trade fairs tried to get back to business.

One of the top items on the menu for the 2022 edition is transportation, increasingly electric and autonomous.

Despite some obvious gaps on the showfloor — after high-profile companies like Amazon and Google cancelled over climbing virus risk — crowds of badge-wearing tech entrepreneurs, reporters and aficionados poured through venues.

The usual universe of tech gadgets, concepts and prototypes, ranging from humanoid robots to autonomous cars, were on display.

Organisers cited their vaccine and mask requirements, while insisting the show — with participants from nearly two dozen nations — had to go on.

The event has been cut back by a day to end Friday, and the scale of the show will be sharply reduced with fewer than half the roughly 4,500 exhibitors that turned up for the last in-person edition in 2020 — just before pandemic lockdowns hit the United States.

