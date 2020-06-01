Fast News

The deal is comprised of $900 million in cash and $900 million in Zynga stock, the San Francisco-based company said in a statement on Monday. (AA)

The US-based interactive entertainment giant Zynga acquired Turkish mobile game developer Peak Games for $1.8 billion, Zynga announced on Monday.

"Peak brings a 100-person strong team and two forever franchises, Toon Blast, and Toy Blast, which have consistently ranked in the top 10 and top 20 US iPhone grossing games for over two years, respectively," the US-based firm said in a press release.

The deal was hailed by Turkey's Minister of Treasury and Finance Berat Albayrak and Minister of Technology and Industry Mustafa Varank.

İlk Türk unicorn yani Turcorn hayırlı olsun 👏🏻. Türkiyedeki girişimcilik ekosistemi açısından çok önemli bir gelişme.



Congratulations to Turkey's first unicorn 👏🏻. A remarkable milestone for our Turkish startup ecosystem!@PeakCom https://t.co/khVRguXjoF — Mustafa Varank (@varank) June 1, 2020

Best puzzle game makers

Established in 2010, Peak Games is the owner of Toon Blast and Toy Blast games, which have over 12 million mobile daily active users (DAUs) on average.

"Peak is expected to grow Zynga's average mobile DAUs by more than 60 percent while strengthening Zynga's international audience," read the press release.

"Peak is one of the world's best puzzle game makers and we could not be more excited to add such creative and passionate talent to our company," Grank Gibeau, the CEO of Zynga, said.

Sidar Sahin, the founder of Peak Games, said both firms share the same vision to gather people through games.

Zynga has also bought Peak Games' mobile card game for $100 million in 2017.

Source: AA