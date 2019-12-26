Fast News

The truck overturned in the western province of Canakkale while it was carrying 50 irregular migrants.

Irregular migrants stand at the roadside next to the overturned vehicle, December 26, 2019 (Birol Gungordu / AA)

At least 32 people were injured on Thursday when a truck carrying irregular migrants crashed in Aegean Turkey, according to initial reports.

The truck overturned in Canakkale’s Ezine district while it was carrying 50 irregular migrants.

The injured were referred to hospitals for treatment, with seven of them sustaining serious injuries.

The emergency team and gendarmerie immediately rushed to the scene for help.

Refugees often use Turkish soil as part of their journey to reach European countries, December 26, 2019 (Birol Gungordu / AA)

The migrants who escaped the accident uninjured were transferred to the local gendarmerie command.

The driver of the truck, identified only with initials G.A., was arrested for human trafficking.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants aiming to cross to Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Source: AA