Sara Sabry: Make space inclusive for all
06:00
World
NASA’s Sunita Williams just returned to Earth after a nine-month stay in space—proving resilience knows no bounds! As she makes history, meet Sara Sabry, the first Arab-African woman astronaut, who is on a mission to make space inclusive for all.
By Abhishek G Bhaya
March 20, 2025

NASA’s Sunita Williams just returned to Earth after an unexpected nine-month stay in space—proving resilience knows no bounds!

As she makes history, meet Sara Sabry, the first Egyptian and Arab-African woman astronaut, who is on a mission to make space inclusive for all.

In an exclusive interview with TRT World, Sabry shares her journey, challenges, and vision for the future of space travel.

RelatedTRT Global - First Arab-African woman astronaut: You need good passports even to travel to space!

