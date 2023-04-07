POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
John Craxton: Drawn to Light Exhibition at Istanbul’s Mesher
07:31
World
John Craxton: Drawn to Light Exhibition at Istanbul’s Mesher
British artist John Craxton once said; 'Life is more important than art'. He was a free spirit with no obsession for fame or money. All he wanted to do was to live under the sunshine and paint pleasure. So, in 1946 he visited Greece and it was love at first sight. Three years later, he saw Istanbul and fell for its culture and colours. And just recently, our presenter Esra Durust was joined at Istanbul's Mesher by writer Ian Collins who told her more about the late artist's decades-long obsession with the Mediterranean.
April 7, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?