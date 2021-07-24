World Share

Authentic Colombian food in London | Taste of Colours | E5

One of the few restaurants in the Brixton Village arcade still left from before its regeneration, “El Rancho de Lalo” more than holds its own against all the newcomers. Meet Mercedes and Lalo, who built their restaurant as a Colombian cantina to provide a sense of home for everyone who misses their homeland. “Taste of Colours” is a short documentary series that focuses on minority-owned restaurants in London, an ethnically diverse city. Come with us to discover a taste of colours, because food brings us together. #Colombian