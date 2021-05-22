World Share

Can Horses Be Therapists? | Not News But Life | Episode 10

Therapy is the solution to so many of our issues. Healing from PTSD, overcoming fears, finding inner strength and seeing the light out of depression are the goals of thousands of people, and there are numerous forms of therapy for that ultimate healing. However, can horses be our therapists? We all know that having pets is therapeutic, but how do horses help human beings in dealing with challenges and overcoming obstacles? Franziska booked a session with an equine therapy professional. Find out if she came out of the session free of her fear. Giddy up! #HorseTherapy #EquineTherapy #Therapy