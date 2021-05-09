POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Birmingham’s hidden gem: Kashmiri food at its best | Taste of Colours | E3
06:16
World
In this special Ramadan episode of “Taste of Colours” we follow the touching story of Imran and Irfan, two brothers who serve their grandma’s recipe in Birmingham. Their journey demonstrates that a taste from a distant childhood can become a well-known and popular dish. “Taste of Colours” is a short documentary series that focuses on minority-owned restaurants in London, an ethnically diverse city. Come with us to discover a taste of colours, because food brings us together. #KashmiriFood
May 9, 2021
