World Share

The Coffee Connection I Not News But Life I Episode 8

You may land in a country where you don't speak a word of local language, but just saying ‘coffee' is enough to get one. It is one of those universal assets which are cherished by people in every part of the world, beyond their differences. A cup of coffee is a cup of joy, but there are millions of ways to make it. From Turkish coffee to the egg coffee in Vietnam, let's see how coffee brings us all together. #CoffeeTypes