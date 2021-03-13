POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
London’s first Uighur restaurant | Taste of Colours | E1
London's first Uighur restaurant | Taste of Colours | E1
“Taste of Colours” is a short documentary series that focuses on minority owned restaurants in London, an ethnically diverse city. In this episode, we follow the inspiring story of Mukaddes Yadigar and her husband Abdul Hakim Rahman, starting from rural Xinjiang to one of the capitals of the world, London. Their journey proves that food is not just food, that it can also be a key link to the homeland and friends and family left behind. Come with us to discover taste of colours, because food brings us together. #Uighurs
March 13, 2021
