World Share

Turkey For Foreigners I Not News But Life I Episode 6

Are you planning to move to Turkey or just landed here and wondering how to go about things? Every year, thousands of people move to Turkey for education or for work. However, settling in a new country is always a challenge. Let's hear it from those who have made the move already, for some useful tips and information about how #Turkey ticks. Best of luck! Watch other episodes of 'Not News But Life' 👉http://trt.world/fhts