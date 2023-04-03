World Share

Finland’s PM Sanna Marin concedes defeat after Sunday's poll

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin may have been the most popular leader there in decades, but that wasn't enough to win Sunday's election. The opposition right-wing leader Petteri Orpo claimed victory and says he will now work with other parties to start forming the next government coalition. Eoin Micheal McNamara from the Finnish Institute of International Affairs explains what led to Marin's defeat.