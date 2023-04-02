POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Japanese PM says country on verge of collapse as birth rate declines
Japanese PM says country on verge of collapse as birth rate declines
'Our country is on the verge of collapse'. That's the very stark warning from Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, when talking about the nation's birth rate. Last year, it fell below 800,000 a year - a record low. And the death rate hit 1.58 million. That's unsustainable, according to the government, which has unveiled a new bill to tackle the problem. Daniel Padwick reports. #japan #birthrates #population
April 2, 2023
