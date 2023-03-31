World Share

Malaysian court rejects Najib's bid to overturn jail sentence

Malaysia's top court has rejected an appeal by former prime minister Najib Razak to overturn his 12-year jail sentence for corruption. The 69-year-old was found guilty of money laundering and a criminal breach of trust over the transfer of $10M from a state investment fund into his personal bank account, charges he denies. Phar Kim Beng, founder and CEO of Strategic Pan Indo-Pacific Arena, weighs in. #NajibRazak#Malaysia #corruption