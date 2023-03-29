POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Humza Yousaf confirmed as Scotland's new first minister
06:05
World
Humza Yousaf confirmed as Scotland's new first minister
Humza Yousaf, the son of Pakistani immigrants, has been confirmed as Scotland’s new First Minister. Yousaf defeated his rivals with 52 percent of the vote in a leadership contest triggered by Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation last month. He will be the first Muslim to lead a major UK party, and the first ethnic minority leader of a devolved government. Alex Salmond, former minister of Scotland weighs in. #humzayousaf #Scotland #firstmimister
March 29, 2023
