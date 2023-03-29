What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Humza Yousaf confirmed as Scotland's new first minister

Humza Yousaf, the son of Pakistani immigrants, has been confirmed as Scotland’s new First Minister. Yousaf defeated his rivals with 52 percent of the vote in a leadership contest triggered by Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation last month. He will be the first Muslim to lead a major UK party, and the first ethnic minority leader of a devolved government. Alex Salmond, former minister of Scotland weighs in. #humzayousaf #Scotland #firstmimister