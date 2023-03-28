POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Humza Yousaf has been confirmed as Scotland's new first minister
World
Humza Yousaf has been confirmed as First Minister of Scotland - one of the four nations that make up the United Kingdom. Yousaf is not only Scotland's youngest leader but also the first muslim leader of a major European party. He was narrowly elected and faces the tough task of uniting a divided party with the polls suggesting that support for Scottish independence is falling. Our Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
March 28, 2023
