Scottish National Party names Humza Yousaf as new leader
Humza Yousaf has been elected as the chair of the Scottish National Party (SNP) after party members spent 14 days of voting by the party members. He became the first Muslim to lead a major UK party and is set to be confirmed as the first ethnic minority leader of a devolved government in the UK. Coree Brown Swan from Queen’s University Belfast unpacks the significance of this win for the party. #HumzaYousaf #SNP #Scotland
March 28, 2023
