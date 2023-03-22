Protests in Beirut as anger grows over currency devaluation

What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Police in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, have clashed with people protesting against the country’s ongoing economic crisis. It comes just days after the Lebanese pound hit a record low. The unrest came amid widespread anger over the harsh economic conditions that's resulted from a deepening meltdown in the country. Inflation has soared, making essential daily items increasingly unaffordable. Priyanka Navani has more.