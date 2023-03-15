POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UN observes March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia
04:47
World
UN observes March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia
International Day to Combat Islamophobia calls for a global dialogue that promotes tolerance, peace and respect for human rights and religious diversity. There are nearly two billion Muslims worldwide and UN Chief Antonio Guterres has called on the world to 'stamp out the poison of anti-Muslim hatred'. Political analyst Yasser Louati explains why Islamophobia is on the rise. #InternationalDayToCombatIslamophobia. #Islamophobia #France
March 15, 2023
