One on One - Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak
13:00
World
As the Russia-Ukraine conflict enters its second year, more than 8 million people have fled the country. Around 8,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed by Russian forces according to the UN Human Rights office. TRT World sat down with Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak to discuss the current situation on the battlefield and Ukraine-Türkiye relations. #OneonOne #Ukraine
March 13, 2023
