Ukraine's ground forces commander says Wagner encircling Bakhmut

In Ukraine, the situation in the frontline city of Bakhmut is becoming more desperate. The area is in the eastern Donetsk region and Russian forces have been trying to capture it for months. Their troops have intensified their onslaught and made some gains but Ukrainian fighters are refusing to withdraw. President Zelensky has once again called on western allies to send combat aircraft to help defend Ukrainian territory. Sarah Morice reports.