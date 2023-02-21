POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What does it take to recover from an earthquake?
25:20
World
What does it take to recover from an earthquake?
Türkiye was hit by two massive quakes only two weeks ago, leaving countless traumatised survivors in its wake. But around the world, other earthquake survivors have spent years trying to rebuild. We will discuss with our guests where some of their efforts stand, both logistically and psychologically, after massive disasters levelled their lives. Guests: Daniele Coltellese Italian Earthquake Survivor Lorenzo Massucchielli Head of International Emergencies at Italian Red Cross Stefano Boeri Architect at Stefano Boeri Architetti
February 21, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?