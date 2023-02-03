World Share

Ukrainian and European Union leaders meet in Kiev on Friday

Tymofiy Mylov-anov is an adviser to Ukraine's Zelensky administration, and a former Ukrainian minister of economic development. In 2014 and 15, he was ranked by Forbes Ukraine as one of the country's top economists. He's served as Deputy Chairman of the Council of the National Bank of Ukraine and joins us from Kiev. He talks about why this summit is important, whether there is an understanding in Ukraine about the length of time and changes needed to join the EU.