DECLASSIFIED- PKK's Terror Tunnels

Declassified, in this video, discusses the actions of the PKK terror group in Syria, including their use of terror tactics and underground tunnels to carry out terror attacks on Turkish Security Forces. The video also addresses a social media post accusing the Turkish army of bombing civilians in Northern Syria and provides evidence to counter the claim. It concludes by discussing the use of image analysis to identify the location of a photo related to the propaganda post and reveals that the PKK uses civilians as a human shield to conceal these terror tunnels.