Türkiye’s Tourism Industry Makes Comeback in 2023

2023 will be known as the year that the tourism industry in Europe and the Middle East finally returned to pre-pandemic levels. That's the projection the UN World Tourism Organisation made last week, as global tourism operators eye the return of more travelers. But many parts of the world remain cautious due to the conflict in Ukraine, and also rising inflation, which might keep some people from travelling. But if 2022 was the year that travellers began venturing out with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, this year is set to be marked by the return of mass tour groups, and their demand for luxury items and vacations. After enforcing an almost three-year zero-Covid policy that locked in the world's largest source of tourists, China is now re-opening its doors to the outside world. The UNWTO also expects demand from US travelers for overseas trips to remain high. In 2022, a strong US dollar and a weaker Euro saw an influx of American holidaymakers to Europe. But it might still be a few years before global tourism revenues go past the 1.7 trillion dollar mark of 2019. Guests: Virginia Messina Senior Vice President of WTTC Sinan Koseoglu Vice President of Abu Dhabi National Hotels