What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Thunberg accuses energy firms of throwing people 'under the bus'

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg attended the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday. She launched a fierce broadside against those attending the annual gathering saying they were the ones causing the climate change crisis. She and her fellow activists presented a Cease and Desist notice demanding heads of energy companies stop extracting fossil fuels. She said their corporate greed was throwing people under a bus for their own gain. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.