Indian PM Narendra Modi ‘directly’ responsible for the 2002 Gujarat massacre of Muslims
01:40
World
“Systematic campaign of violence has all the hallmarks of ethnic cleansing.” A BBC investigation claims that Indian PM Narendra Modi held “direct responsibility” for the 2002 massacre of Muslims in the country’s Gujarat state. Nearly 2,000 people, a majority of whom were Muslims, were reportedly killed by a Hindu mob when Modi was Gujarat’s chief minister in 2002. #India #Modi
January 19, 2023
