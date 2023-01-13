Elvis Presley's only daughter dies at the age of 54

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis, has died at the age of 54. She lived 12 years longer than her rock and roll legend father. Lisa Marie carved out her own successful music career, with two albums reaching the top ten of the Billboard charts in the 2000s. Just a few days ago, she honoured what would have been her father's 88th birthday at Graceland, and with the release of Baz Luhrmann's major music feature 'Elvis', she had been reflecting on his life and legacy. Liz Maddock reports.
January 13, 2023
