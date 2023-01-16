POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One on One - Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets
12:35
World
Last week, on the sidelines of the International Ombudsman Conference in Ankara, Ukrainian and Russian human rights representatives met to discuss a possible "humanitarian corridor" to assist the most vulnerable people affected by the war. No official agreements have been tabled yet, but all parties say they are optimistic. TRT World sat down with Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets to talk about the humanitarian crisis caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the new initiative proposed and led by Türkiye.
January 16, 2023
