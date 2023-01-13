World Share

Life on the frontlines of Ukraine's Donbass War

The towns of Soledar and Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine are seeing some of the bloodiest battles in this war. It's hard to determine military gains and losses on either side, as reports are often contradictory. Kiev's Western allies are promising more military support and despite the odds, Ukrainians facing the hardships of war remain motivated. TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan spoke to some living on the frontlines of the embattled Donbass region to find out what drives them.