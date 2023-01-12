POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will the UK government's response to the civil servants strike work?
25:20
World
Will the UK government's response to the civil servants strike work?
The UK has been hit by waves of strikes over pay and conditions. Over a hundred thousand workers are preparing to hit the streets as the government tries to pass controversial anti-strike laws. An agreement seems to slipping further away; how will the chaos end? Guests: Robert Oulds Director of the Bruges Group Think Tank Adrian Weir Secretary of the Campaign of Trade Union Freedom Amanda Lennon Employment Lawyer and HR Director at Spencer West
January 12, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?