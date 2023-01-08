President Biden to meet Mexico, Canada counterparts this week

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Mexico's president is hosting his fellow leaders from the US and Canada this coming week. Joe Biden's first trip to Mexico as president will include a highly-anticipated stop at the Texas-Mexico border. US border officials stopped more than two and a half million migrants last year. The record-breaking figure highlights the immense policy challenge facing the Biden Administration, but without Congressional reform, little may change. Yasmine El-Sabawi has more from Washington.
January 8, 2023
