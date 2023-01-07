POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Millions travel to China for New Year despite surging cases
01:34
World
Millions travel to China for New Year despite surging cases
The mass movement of hundreds of millions of people across China begins this Saturday. The Lunar New Year holiday period lasts for 40 days. And this year, the government is expecting a 100 percent increase in journeys compared to last year. There is fear for many because after three years of severe restrictions, the recent, the sudden lifting of all protective measures has led to a huge outbreak of new coronavirus infections.
January 7, 2023
