26:20
What does Israel's shift to the ultra-right mean for the region?
Israel's most right-wing government is sworn into office, pledging more illegal settlements. Among several controversial first moves, the new security minister enters Al Aqsa mosque; the new Aliyah minister looks to limit non-Jewish immigration; and the foreign minister signals closer ties with Vladimir Putin. Could Israel risk losing the support of its western allies through a new, ultra-right policy? Guests: Issa Amro Palestinian Human Rights Activist Miko Peled Author of 'The General's Son: Journey of an Israeli in Palestine' Danny Ayalon Israel's Former Deputy Foreign Minister
January 3, 2023
