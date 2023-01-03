POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Zelenskyy: Russia plans to exhaust Ukraine with prolonged attacks
Zelenskyy: Russia plans to exhaust Ukraine with prolonged attacks
Ukraine’s president has warned that Russia has embarked on a long term strategy of attacking Ukraine’s infrastructure using Iranian-supplied drones. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine shot down 80 Shahed drones in the first two days of the year alone. There are reports of increasing anger in Russia over the death of Russian recruits in a Ukrainian missile strike on their barracks in Makiivka. Moscow admits 63 soldiers were killed over the weekend but the toll could be much higher according to pro-Russian sources in eastern Ukraine. They accuse Russian commanders of negligence. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
January 3, 2023
