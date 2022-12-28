POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kremlin says any Ukraine peace plan must include annexed regions
01:51
World
Ukranian officials are urging residents of the southern Ukranian city of Kherson to evacuate after a renewed wave of Russian attacks. Just last month, there had been jubilant scenes in Kherson when it was liberated from Russian forces. Elsewhere, President Volodymyr Zelensky says few residents remain in the eastern city of Bakhmut, where in his words - no place is not covered in blood. Sarah Morice reports.
December 28, 2022
