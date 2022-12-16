World Share

Managing Malaria | New Drug Brings Hope

Science is gaining ground in the fight against Malaria and Alzheimer's. While new vaccines are expected to save the lives of children, new drugs seek to stop the progression of dementia in the elderly. However, can these developments end these deadly diseases once and for all? Guests: James Tibenderana Chief Executive Malaria Consortium Edward Kelley Global Health Lead ApiJect Meg Smith Executive Vice President Cure Alzheimer's Fund Mark Dallas Neuroscientist University of Reading