POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Managing Malaria | New Drug Brings Hope
26:00
World
Managing Malaria | New Drug Brings Hope
Science is gaining ground in the fight against Malaria and Alzheimer's. While new vaccines are expected to save the lives of children, new drugs seek to stop the progression of dementia in the elderly. However, can these developments end these deadly diseases once and for all? Guests: James Tibenderana Chief Executive Malaria Consortium Edward Kelley Global Health Lead ApiJect Meg Smith Executive Vice President Cure Alzheimer's Fund Mark Dallas Neuroscientist University of Reading
December 16, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?