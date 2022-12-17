POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Africa Matters: US-Africa Summit
This week, we focus on the US-Africa Summit as Washington aims to revive relations with the continent. Uche Igwe from the London School of Economics tells us the US is trying to do all it can to counter Chinese and Russian investments in Africa. We then look at the fallout from a Reuters report accusing the Nigerian military of performing secret abortions on girls rescued from Boko Haram. And it's heartbreak and pride as Morocco's World Cup dream comes to an end after becoming the first African and Arab nation to reach the semi-finals. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme, bringing you under-reported stories from across the continent. We’ll help you better understand Africa, and why it matters, through the eyes of the people at the heart of every story. #africamatters
December 17, 2022
