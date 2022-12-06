World Share

Libya’s Interim PM Says the Country Is Ready To Hold Elections

One year ago, Libya was scheduled to hold national elections in a bid to unite the country's warring factions under a single, democratically elected government. That goal was never achieved after Libya postponed the scheduled vote, due to the fierce rivalry between eastern and western governments. Now calls are growing for the country to hold elections and some Libyan politicians are signaling they are onboard. The head of the Tripoli-based unity government Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh welcomed a call by the UN's envoy to Libya to hold elections. Dbeibeh, who was elected interim prime minister in 2021 to lead the country towards elections, has seen his premiership challenged by Fathi Bashagha. He heads the rival, government of national stability from its base in Sirte. Last month, the UN warned that Libya was at risk of partitioning itself after it failed to hold elections last year. Violent clashes between supporters of the two rival governments claimed dozens of lives back in August. Guests Riccardo Fabiani North Africa Project Director at Crisis Group Ferhat Polat MENA Researcher at University of Exeter