Al Jazeera asks Intl Criminal Court to probe Israeli forces

Media network Al Jazeera has formally asked the International Criminal Court to investigate the killing of Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. She was shot in the head while covering a raid by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank in May. Al Jazeera has submitted a dossier of evidence which it says overturns Israel's argument that Abu Akleh was killed during cross-fire. Shoaib Hasan has the latest. #aljazeera #ShireenAbuAkleh #ICC