POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Al Jazeera asks Intl Criminal Court to probe Israeli forces
02:27
World
Al Jazeera asks Intl Criminal Court to probe Israeli forces
Media network Al Jazeera has formally asked the International Criminal Court to investigate the killing of Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. She was shot in the head while covering a raid by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank in May. Al Jazeera has submitted a dossier of evidence which it says overturns Israel's argument that Abu Akleh was killed during cross-fire. Shoaib Hasan has the latest. #aljazeera #ShireenAbuAkleh #ICC
December 6, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?