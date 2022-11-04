World Share

Saudi Arabia Warns That Iran Is Planning to Attack the Kingdom

Saudi Arabia is on high alert, along with several of its oil rich neighbors and US forces in the Gulf region. It's after Saudi officials shared intelligence with the US, about a possible attack from Iran. Riyadh said Tehran is planning an attack on the kingdom's energy infrastructure, to divert attention away from mass protests that have engulfed Iran for several weeks. A spokesperson of the US National Security Council said Washington would not hesitate to act to protect its interests in the region. Iran has denied it poses a threat to Saudi Arabia, and called Riyadh's warnings 'baseless'. Iranian officials have publicly accused Saudi Arabia and other countries, of instigating the protests sparked by the death of Masha Amini in police custody. Back in 2019, both the US and Saudi Arabia accused Iran of a series of attacks that slashed the kingdom's oil output by half. So is the Gulf headed for a repeat of 2019, or is there something more behind the Saudi warning? Afshin Shahi Associate Professor at University of Bradford Asif Shuja Senior Research Fellow at Singapore's Middle East Institute