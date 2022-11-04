World Share

Kiev says talks of Russian withdrawal from Kherson may be a trap

Russian President Vladimir Putin says civilians should be evacuated from the Moscow-controlled city of Kherson in Ukraine. Local authorities have announced a round the clock curfew. The moves are seen as recognition the city could soon come under attack from Ukrainians forces. Kherson was the first city to fall to Russia's assault, on and losing it would be a significant blow to the Kremlin. Russia's military admits it is evacuating up to 5,000 civilians a day across the Dnipro River. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.