POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kiev says talks of Russian withdrawal from Kherson may be a trap
02:15
World
Kiev says talks of Russian withdrawal from Kherson may be a trap
Russian President Vladimir Putin says civilians should be evacuated from the Moscow-controlled city of Kherson in Ukraine. Local authorities have announced a round the clock curfew. The moves are seen as recognition the city could soon come under attack from Ukrainians forces. Kherson was the first city to fall to Russia's assault, on and losing it would be a significant blow to the Kremlin. Russia's military admits it is evacuating up to 5,000 civilians a day across the Dnipro River. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
November 4, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?