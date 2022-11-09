What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

What would a Republican -led Congress mean for Biden’s presidency?

Vote counting is underway in the US midterm elections, as the battle for control of Congress hangs in the balance. The Republicans are ahead in the race for the House of Representatives, while they're neck-and-neck with the Democrats in the Senate. Mark Meirowitz from SUNY Maritime College and political strategist Nate Lerner weigh in on the future of US politics. #USMidtermElections #Republicans #Biden