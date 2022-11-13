POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ethiopia's govt, Tigray rebels sign deal to end two-year conflict
02:19
World
Ethiopia's govt, Tigray rebels sign deal to end two-year conflict
The Ethiopian government and Tigrayan rebels have signed an agreement in Nairobi that lays out a road map for peace. The deal takes effect immediately, and means an end to the two-year conflict could be in sight. Both say they will allow, aid deliveries to the Tigray region, where millions of people desperately need food and medicines. Daniel Padwick reports. #ethiopia #tigrayconflict #peacedeal
November 13, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?