POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why is China heavily investing in Africa?
05:05
World
Why is China heavily investing in Africa?
Africa has become a staging ground as the world's most powerful countries battle for influence. China says its interests in Africa centre around the continent's natural resources, infrastructure development and manufacturing. The US sees something more sinister. TRT World speaks to David Otto from the Geneva Centre for Africa Security and Strategic Studies about China’s role in Africa. #China #Africa #Infrastructure
June 22, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?