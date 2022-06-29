POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Court v. The People | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
25:40
World
The Court v. The People | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
Two rulings last week by the US Supreme Court one overturning a 50-year-old court decision that guaranteed a woman’s national right to terminate a pregnancy, the other expanding the right to bear arms have thrown America’s growing divisions into sharp relief, calling into question whether the Court truly represents public opinion in the US. Guests: Fred Hicks, Democratic Political Strategist; Stephen Stamboulieh, Attorney for Gun Owners of America Stephen Marche, Author of The Next Civil War - Dispatches from the American Future
June 29, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?