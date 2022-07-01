World Share

Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced for helping Jeffrey Epstein

20 years! That's how long Ghislaine Maxwell is expected to spend behind bars for recruiting and grooming four underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein between 1994 and 2004. She's also been fined $750,000. In her statement to court, she said that she too was 'a victim of Epstein', apologised to victims and said that 'meeting Epstein was the biggest regret of her life'. We spoke with Spencer Kuvin, a lawyer for some of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged victims who says Maxwell was Epstein's hunter and this sentencing does bring some closure for the victims.