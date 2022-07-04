World Share

HRC reports human rights violations by various factions in Libya

The fact finding mission on Libya has presented its report to the UN Human Rights Council on its finding on allegations of human rights violations by various factions. The head of the mission says they have a reasonable bases to say that crimes against humanity have been committed in Libya. Umberto Profazio from the International Institute for Strategic Studies weighs in on the findings of this report. #Libya #HRW #LibyaFactions