Uvalde footage shows police waited more than an hour to confront attacker
04:39
World
Uvalde footage shows police waited more than an hour to confront attacker
A newspaper in the US has released 82 minutes of closed circuit footage from a Texas school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers in the city of Uvalde. The footage shows police waiting for more than an hour before deciding to breach the classroom and confront the attacker. John Lott of the Crime Prevention Research Center weighs in on the police response. #uvaldefootage #uvaldepolice #uvaldeshooter
July 14, 2022
